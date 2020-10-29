16 dead, dozens missing in Vietnam landslides after typhoon

Sixteen people were killed and dozens left missing Thursday after landslides triggered by a typhoon hit central Vietnam, prompting a desperate search for survivors as the country battles some of the worst weather seen in years.

Typhoon Molave hit villages in the central provinces on Wednesday, reportedly killing two people as it knocked down trees, tore roofs off homes and brought heavy rain to an area already badly affected by weeks of flooding.

Following two separate landslides on Wednesday, 53 people were reported missing across two villages in Quang Nam province, authorities said. The bodies of 16 of them had so far been pulled from the mud, according to state media.

“This is a very serious accident, burying many people,” said deputy prime minister Trinh Dinh Dung, adding: “The route for rescuers to access them is very difficult.”