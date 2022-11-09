Myanmar junta releases former top election commission officials

Myanmar’s junta said Wednesday it has released two top election commission officials jailed for fraud during the 2020 vote won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party.

Election commission chairman Hla Thein and spokesman Myint Naing were detained shortly after the military took power last year, alleging massive fraud in polls that international observers said were largely free and fair.

They were later jailed for three years each in closed-door trials for “failing to give explanations to the people over vote frauds”.