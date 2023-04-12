South Korea to lend 500,000 rounds of artillery shells to US: Report

South Korea has reached an agreement to lend the United States 500,000 rounds of 155mm artillery shells that could give Washington greater flexibility to supply Ukraine with ammunition, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The DongA Ilbo newspaper cited unidentified government sources as saying South Korea decided to "lend" the ammunition instead of selling, to minimise the possibility of South Korean shells being used in the Ukraine conflict.

South Korea's defence ministry said the allies have been exploring ways to support Ukraine but declined to confirm specific discussions.

The US State Department did not immediately offer comment.

The report came after leaked highly classified US military documents highlighted South Korea's difficulties dealing with pressure from Western allies to help with the supply of military aid to Ukraine.

South Korea, a key US ally and major producer of artillery ammunition, says it cannot provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its own security situation amid evolving nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.