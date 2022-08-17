UN special envoy in Naypyitaw to meet Myanmar junta leadership

A senior UN official is expected on Wednesday to meet Myanmar’s military leadership, in a rare, high-profile visit that comes amid growing political chaos and violence in the country.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi early last year and launched a bloody crackdown on peaceful protests and armed resistance movements that followed.

Noeleen Heyzer arrived in Naypyitaw and was greeted by foreign ministry officials, the army-controlled Myawaddy Television reported late on Tuesday.