In letter to North Korea’s Kim, China’s Xi calls for communication, unity, cooperation

In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea’s state media reported on Sunday.

The letter was in response to congratulations Kim sent for the congress, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday. Xi is poised to win a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress.

Xi expressed willingness to strengthen the relationship between China and North Korea, and “make a great contribution to providing two countries and their people with greater happiness and defending peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world,” North Korea state news agency KCNA said.