In letter to North Korea’s Kim, China’s Xi calls for communication, unity, cooperation

The reported expression of support comes as North Korea has tested a record number of ballistic missiles and has made preparations to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.
North Korea says its latest military activities, which have also included artillery drills and flights by warplanes, are in response to displays of force by South Korea and the United States, which have staged their own military drills to protest the North’s tests.
When asked on Friday about the latest North Korean moves and South Korea’s reactions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called on all parties to prevent the situation from escalating and work towards creating the conditions for resuming dialogue.