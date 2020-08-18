32 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan clash

At least 32 Taliban militants were killed and 20 others injured during a clash which erupted after security forces struck the terror group's hideouts in Badghis province, a top official said on Monday.

According to member of the Provincial Council, Mohammad Nasir Nazari, the clash took place in Sanjadak area of Muqar district on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Nazari, one security member was killed and seven others were injured.