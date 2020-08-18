32 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan clash

IANS
Kabul

At least 32 Taliban militants were killed and 20 others injured during a clash which erupted after security forces struck the terror group's hideouts in Badghis province, a top official said on Monday.

According to member of the Provincial Council, Mohammad Nasir Nazari, the clash took place in Sanjadak area of Muqar district on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Nazari, one security member was killed and seven others were injured.

Confirming the clash, an army spokesman in the restive province asserted that more than two dozen militants had been killed and over a dozen others injured during the operations.

The security forces will continue to chase the insurgents elsewhere in the troubled province and its vicinity to ensure peace and security there.

Shir Aqa Alkozay, the deputy for provincial police chief, has also confirmed the fighting, saying the Taliban militants had suffered huge casualties.

The Taliban outfit which is operational in parts of Badghis province with Qala-e-Naw as its capital, is yet to comment.

