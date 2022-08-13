India sticks to 'one-China' policy stance

Asked by a reporter about India's position on the one-China policy, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "India's relevant policies are well known and consistent. They do not require reiteration."
"We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," he said.
Relations between India and China have suffered since clashes on their Himalayan border in 2020 killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers. Troop deployments remain high on both sides despite military and diplomatic-level talks to defuse the situation.
Beijing was "willing to push forward the development of our relations on the basis of the one-China principle", the Chinese embassy said last week.