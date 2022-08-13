India sticks to 'one-China' policy stance

India said on Friday it opposed any unilateral change to the status quo over Taiwan but that its stance on the 'one-China' policy remained consistent, days after Beijing said it hoped New Delhi would continue to recognise its claim to self-governing Taiwan.

China launched ballistic missiles and deployed multiple aircraft and warships around Taiwan in recent days, angered by last week's visit to the island by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said last week that India was one of the first countries to recognise Beijing's 'one-China principle' - that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China - and that it hoped India would not change its position.