Taiwan to loosen restrictions on Chinese tourists

The Mainland Affairs Council, the Taiwanese government body in charge of cross-strait relations, announced on Thursday that they will "loosen restrictions" on business travellers from China from Monday.

Individual Chinese nationals can also apply to enter Taiwan from another country from 1 September, spokesman Jan Jyh-horng said.

"We will also allow Chinese tour groups to come to Taiwan, but initially to a maximum of 2,000 people allowed in per day," Jan said.

He said the resumption of group tours would happen in a month to allow for "preparation time" but no specific date was given.

"Taiwanese tour groups can travel to China but the initial number will be capped at 2,000 based on reciprocity," Jan said.

Currently, only individual Taiwanese travellers can enter China.