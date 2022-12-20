North Korea denounces Japan's new security strategy

North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy, calling it a "serious" threat against international peace that "fundamentally changed" the regional security environment and warned of "actual action" in response.

Japan outlined plans last week to drastically expand its defence capabilities over the next five years -- including counterstrike capability -- in response to threats from China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

"Japan is creating a serious security crisis... by adopting the new security strategy that effectively formalises the possession of preemptive strike capabilities against other countries," said the North's foreign ministry spokesperson in a statement.