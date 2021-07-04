45 killed in Philippine military plane crash

At least 45 people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country's south, AFP reports citing statement from the armed forces of Philippine.

The revised death toll includes 42 military personnel who were on board the C-130 Hercules transport plane which was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province around midday.

Three civilians also died in the crash, the armed forces said in a social media chat group.