Chinese FM makes remarks on ‘US violation of China’s sovereignty’

In disregard of China’s solemn representations, US house speaker Nancy Pelosi brazenly went ahead with her visit to China’s Taiwan region, Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi said, reports BSS quoting Chinese news agency Xinhua.

This move seriously violates the one-China principle, maliciously infringes on China’s sovereignty and blatantly engages in political provocations, which has aroused strong indignation among the Chinese people and widespread opposition from the international community, said the Chinese foreign minister.

He said that it proves once again that some US politicians have become “troublemakers” of China-US relations, and that the United States has become the “biggest destroyer” of peace across the Taiwan Strait and for regional stability.