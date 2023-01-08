19 killed, 20 injured in road accident in eastern China

Nineteen people died and 20 were injured Sunday in a road traffic accident in eastern China's Jiangxi province, state media reported.

The "major road traffic accident" took place just before 1:00 am (1700 GMT) in Nanchang County, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing local authorities.

"The cause of the accident is under in-depth investigation," CCTV added.

Local news outlet Jimu, affiliated with the state-owned Hubei Daily Media Group, reported the accident took place when a truck hit a funeral procession.