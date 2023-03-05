Israelis rally again against government's judicial overhaul

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week on Saturday to fight a government plan to overhaul the country's court system.

Saturday night's demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other locations began peacefully. However, footage released by police later showed protesters breaking down barriers in Tel Aviv and igniting fires as they blocked roads. Police sprayed water cannons at the protesters.

"I came to demonstrate against the regime revolution, which the Israeli government forced upon us," 53-year-old history teacher Ronen Cohen told Reuters. "I hope that this huge demonstration will effect and prove that we are not going to give up."