Israelis rally again against government's judicial overhaul

The marches have attracted huge crowds on a weekly basis since early January, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government took aim at the Supreme Court.
The protesters oppose legislation that Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies hope to pass that would limit the Supreme Court's powers to rule against the legislature and the executive, while giving lawmakers decisive powers in appointing judges.
Proponents say the Supreme Court needs to be reined in from overreaching into the political sphere. Critics say the plan will weaken the courts, endanger civil liberties and harm the economy along with ties with Western allies.
The intensity of the protests have been heightened since Wednesday, when Israeli police fired stun grenades and scuffles broke out in Tel Aviv during a nationwide "day of disruption" .
"There's a great danger that Israel will turn into a dictatorship," 68-year-old high school teacher Ophir Kubitsky said on Saturday. "We came here to demonstrate over and over again until we win."