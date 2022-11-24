North Korea cautions sanctions and pressure will fuel more hostility

North Korea on Thursday denounced Seoul’s push to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang following its repeated missile launches, saying such measures will add to the North’s “hostility and anger,” state media KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement carried by KCNA, calling South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol “and other idiots” a “faithful dog” of the United States.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was reviewing independent sanctions on Pyongyang. It said sanctions on the cyber sector were among those considered in case the North pushes ahead with a nuclear test.