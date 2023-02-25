Taiwan sees China taking lessons from Russia's Ukraine invasion

China's military is learning from Russia's invasion of Ukraine that any attack on Taiwan would have to be swift to succeed, but the Taiwan Strait would make that challenging, the island's defence minister said on Friday.

The possible impact of the war on China's military thinking on Taiwan and how China might attack the island, which Beijing sees as sovereign Chinese territory, has been widely debated in official circles in Taipei.

Taiwan defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the Chinese military would have taken notes from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began one year ago. Russia tried but failed to capture the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the war's opening days.