Taiwan to resume visa free entry for some countries in latest reopening step

Taiwan has reported more than 5.3 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant. But with more than 99 per cent of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the "new Taiwan model".
Taiwan, which has a well vaccinated population, has already ended the requirement for pre-departure negative PCR tests.
Throughout the pandemic Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have never been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering, though have had to quarantine either at home or in hotels.
Before the pandemic, Taiwan was a popular tourist destination for mainly Asian visitors, with Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia the most important markets.