‘A fantasy’ to think UN can fix Afghanistan: Guterres

The world has watched a number of countries send thousands of soldiers to Afghanistan and spend vast sums of money for 20 years since a US-led invasion ousted the Taliban for harbouring al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

The United States spent $1 trillion, only to see the Afghan government and military it supported collapse ahead of a full withdrawal of US and other foreign forces in August.

“To think - given that they have failed with all these resources to fix the problems of Afghanistan - that we can now, without those forces and money, solve the problems they couldn’t solve for decades is a fantasy,” Guterres said ahead of next week’s annual UN gathering of world leaders in New York.