Activists vow more protests after ‘38 killed’ on bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar pro-democracy activists pledged on Thursday to hold more demonstrations after the United Nations said 38 people had been killed in the most violent day of unrest since last month’s military coup.

Police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds on Wednesday with little warning, witnesses said.

The bloodshed occurred a day after neighbouring countries had called for restraint in the aftermath of the military’s overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

“We know that we can always get shot and killed with live bullets but there is no meaning to staying alive under the junta so we choose this dangerous road to escape,” activist Maung Saungkha told Reuters.