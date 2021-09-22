ADB forecasts Bangladesh's GDP at 6.8pc this fiscal

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised Bangladesh's growth forecast for the current fiscal amid fears of a third wave of the Covid pandemic.

In its latest report, the regional lender has forecasted Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal.

GDP is a monetary measure of the market value of all the final goods and services produced in a country in a specific time period.

The growth projection for the current fiscal reflects a strong recovery supported by strengthening manufacturing sectors, continued expansion in the global economy and effective government recovery policies, the ADB said.