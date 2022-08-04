China begins major Taiwan military drills after Pelosi visit

China's largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan kicked off Thursday, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes after a visit to the island by US house speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi left Taiwan Wednesday after a trip that defied a series of stark threats from Beijing, which views the self-ruled island as its territory.

Second in line to the presidency, Pelosi was the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

She said her presence made it "unequivocally clear" that the United States would "not abandon" a democratic ally like Taiwan.

It sparked a furious reaction from Beijing, which vowed "punishment" and announced military drills in the seas around Taiwan -- some of the world's busiest waterways.