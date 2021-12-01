Afghan babies succumb to hunger as winter descends

When six-week-old Zubair arrives at a clinic for malnourished children in Afghanistan, doctors initially give him only a few hours to live.

And as he battles under a survival blanket his mother looks on -- her feelings swinging desperately between fear and hope.

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF)-run facility in Herat, western Afghanistan's biggest city, seeks to help the community cope with a public health system on its last legs, hobbled by the withdrawal of donor aid.