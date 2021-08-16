Afghan cricket star Khan agonises over family's safety: Pietersen

"We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried," Pietersen told Sky Sports.

"He can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him."

Pietersen said it was remarkable to see Khan perform as he did under the circumstances.

"For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under, for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has -- I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far," said Pietersen.