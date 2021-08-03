Afghan fighting rages as US and UK accuse Taliban of massacring civilians

Afghan forces battled Monday to stop a first major city from falling to the Taliban as the United States and Britain accused the insurgents of "massacring civilians" in a town they recently captured near the Pakistan border.

Taliban fighters assaulted at least three provincial capitals overnight -- Lashkar Gah, Kandahar and Herat -- after a weekend of heavy fighting that saw thousands of civilians flee the advancing militants.

Fighting raged in Helmand's provincial capital Lashkar Gah, where the Taliban launched coordinated attacks on the city centre and its prison -- just hours after the government announced the deployment of hundreds of commandos to the area.