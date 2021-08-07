Afghan forces kill 30 Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al Qaeda

The defence ministry of Afghanistan has said that some 30 Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al Qaeda have been killed in air strikes, media reports said.

"112 #Taliban terrorists including 30 #Pakistani affiliated to Al Qaeda terrorist network for indian subcontinent, were killed and 31 others wounded in #airstrikes conducted by #AAF at the outskirts of #Lashkargah city, #Helmand provincial center, yesterday," the Afghan defence ministry said in a tweet.