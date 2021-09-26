'Afghan women want their girls to go to school'

Some people try to say that the people of rural Afghanistan, outside of Kabul, are happy with the return of the Taliban. They claim that the women are happy to stay at home and play a subservient role to men.

Rejecting such views, member of the former Afghan parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi said, "That is not true. The women in rural Afghanistan may wear different clothes than us in the city, but they want their children to go to school. They want their girls to be educated."

She said women of her constituency would come to her asking for more schools in the area.

Koofi was addressing a webinar held on Saturday, organised by South Asian Women in Media (SAWM), a network of women media professionals in the region.