Asia

Afghanistan: 3 killed in Helmand blast

ANI
Kabul, Afghanistan
default-image

Three people were killed in a blast in Helmand province on Saturday morning near the provincial police headquarters in Lashkargah city, reported TOLO News.

The blast resulted in the death of Sayed Mahmood Sadat, in charge of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) prosecutors' office in Helmand. Sadat's family said that two of his security guards were also killed in the blast, reported TOLO News.

No one yet has claimed responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban.

More details are awaited.

Advertisement

According to TOLO News data, 270 civilians and security force members were killed and 173 more were wounded in various security incidents across the country in February.

It further stated that 166 security incidents, including magnetic IED blasts, roadside bomb blasts, targeted attacks and Taliban offensives, occurred in Afghanistan in February.

In January, TOLO News findings indicated that 271 people were killed, and 347 others were wounded in Afghanistan.

According to the data, most of the security incidents were due to magnetic IED blasts and targeted attacks in major cities of Afghanistan, including Kabul, Nangarhar, Herat, Kandahar and Faryab.

Read more from Asia

More News

5-member Hindu family killed in Pakistan

5-member Hindu family killed in Pakistan

Fresh bloodshed as UN envoy calls for action against junta

A woman reacts next to the body of a victim who was shot dead during the anti-coup protest, in a cemetery at the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, on 5 March 2021

US blocks Myanmar junta attempt to empty $1b New York Fed account

Myanmar's military junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, speaks in a media broadcast in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on 8 February 2021 in this still image taken from video

Army’s pick as UN envoy resigns as his ‘predecessor’ still represents Myanmar

Army’s pick as UN envoy resigns as his ‘predecessor’ still represents Myanmar