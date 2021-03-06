Afghanistan: 3 killed in Helmand blast

Three people were killed in a blast in Helmand province on Saturday morning near the provincial police headquarters in Lashkargah city, reported TOLO News.

The blast resulted in the death of Sayed Mahmood Sadat, in charge of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) prosecutors' office in Helmand. Sadat's family said that two of his security guards were also killed in the blast, reported TOLO News.

No one yet has claimed responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban.

More details are awaited.