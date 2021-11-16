Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

"There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," deputy health minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul.

He cited World Food Programme (WFP) figures showing 3.2 million Afghan children under the age of five will be acutely malnourished by the end of the year, and said the previous US-backed government did not do enough to avert disaster.

"For twenty years, the health sector has remained dependent on foreign aid. No basic work has been done ... so the healthcare infrastructure and its resources could survive," he said.