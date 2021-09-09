Afghans fear for jobs and money after Taliban takeover

As a nurse at one of Kabul’s main hospitals, Latifa Alizada was the breadwinner for her family, providing for her three young boys and unemployed husband.

Now—since the Taliban rolled into Afghanistan’s capital—she too is jobless, and worried about the future.

The 27-year-old left her role at Jamhuriat Hospital because the hardline Islamist group said salaries would not be paid, and imposed rules that would force her to wear a face veil and be segregated from male colleagues.

“I have left my job because there is no salary. There is no salary at all,” she said, holding the hands of two of her boys who chewed on sweetcorn cobs.