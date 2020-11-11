All Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers to resign

Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers said Wednesday they would all resign, after China gave the city the power to disqualify politicians deemed a threat to national security and four of their colleagues were ousted.

The resignations are the latest blow to the city's beleaguered pro-democracy movement, which has been under sustained attack since China imposed a sweeping national security law, including arrests for social media posts and activists fleeing overseas.

"We, from the pro-democracy camp, will stand with our colleagues. We will resign en masse," Wu Chi-wai, convener of the 15 remaining pro-democracy legislators, told a press conference.

Earlier Wednesday the Hong Kong government ousted four pro-democracy members minutes after one of China's top lawmaking committees ruled that authorities in the semi-autonomous city could remove any legislator deemed a threat to national security without going through the courts.