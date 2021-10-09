Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold

Afghan student Fauzia used to make ends meet voicing ads on a radio station in the Taliban heartland of Kandahar, but that came to an abrupt end when the Islamists swept to power in August.

Their order was clear: no female voices on the air.

Afghanistan's new rulers have promised more moderate governance than their last stint in power, when women were all but barred from work and education, and prohibited from leaving the house unchaperoned.