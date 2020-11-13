At least 14 dead as India, Pakistan exchange fire

A t least 10 civilians and four security personnel were killed in cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan on Friday, in one of this year's deadliest days along the heavily militarised frontier separating the nuclear-armed rivals, officials said.

The barrage of mortars and other weapons along several parts of the Line of Control - the de-facto border - began after Indian troops foiled an infiltration attempt from Pakistan in northern Kashmir, officials in Srinagar and New Delhi said.

Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indian officials said six civilians, three soldiers and a border guard were killed on their side. Officials on the Pakistani side said four civilians were killed there. Indian officials said they believed there were also casualties among Pakistani security forces.