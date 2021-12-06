Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for four years: Myanmar junta spokesman

Former president Win Myint was also jailed for four years under the same charges, he said, adding that they would not yet be taken to prison.

"They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now" in the capital Naypyidaw, he added, without giving further details.

The 76-year-old Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of February 1, ending Myanmar's brief democratic interlude.