‘Barricaded’ protesters must be safely released: UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres called Monday for the safe release of hundreds of Myanmar protesters “barricaded” inside apartment complexes in Yangon, where security forces are violently cracking down on anti-junta demonstrations, his spokesman said.

The secretary-general “calls for maximum restraint and urges for the safe release of all without violence or arrests,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“Many of those trapped are women who were peacefully marching in commemoration of International Women’s Day,” he said.

According to the UN rights office “police began shooting and making arrests” in Yangon around 10:00pm Monday, although it was unclear if they were arresting trapped protesters or newly arrived demonstrators.