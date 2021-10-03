Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

An explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed at least two people on Sunday, senior Taliban officials said.

The blast struck near the entrance of the large Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that "a number of civilians" died.

A spokesman from the interior ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti, told AFP, "Our initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast."