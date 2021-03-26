Bomb attack at Suu Kyi’s party headquarters

A fire from a hurled Molotov cocktail broke out early Friday at the party headquarters of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar’s largest city, a party official said.

The country has been in uproar since the military ousted the Nobel laureate in a lightning putsch on 1 February, triggering an uprising demanding a return to democracy.

Her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), has been in disarray since the coup, with some of its elected MPs in hiding.

At about 4:00 am Friday, an attacker hurled a Molotov cocktail at its Yangon HQ, causing a brief fire.