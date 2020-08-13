Bomb attack in Afghanistan kills four policemen

Four police officers were killed and 16 people injured in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan's western Farah province on Wednesday, a local official confirmed.

The incident took place outside a provincial police station in Afghanistan, reports Xinhua.

"Four killed and 16 wounded were admitted to a provincial main hospital following a bomb explosion in Farah city, capital of Farah province this evening," Abdul Jabar Shahiq from provincial health directorate told Xinhua.