Six including three students killed in China kindergarten attack

Six people were killed and one wounded in a kindergarten stabbing in southern China's Guangdong province on Monday, local officials said.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students," said a spokeswoman for the city government in Lianjiang, where the incident took place.

She did not offer details about the identities or ages of the victims, nor about the weapon used in the attack. "One suspect has been arrested," she said.

The suspect was a 25-year-old male surnamed Wu, local police said in a statement, adding that it was an "intentional assault".

"The incident was a stabbing," a Lianjiang police spokesman said. Police said they are now trying to verify the identities of the victims.