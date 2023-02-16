Quake fallout inflames migrant tensions in Turkey disaster zone

"When the Syrians first came to Turkey after the war, they gave them tents, air conditioners," he added. "They provided them with better opportunities.

"We received heaters only yesterday," eight days after the quake.

Much of the anger centres around accusations of looting and theft.

The quake flattened thousands of buildings, spilling people's possessions out on the streets.

Turkey has imposed a state of emergency across the quake zone, allowing the army to intervene and the police to take extra security steps.

But resources are scarce and nerves are fraying in places such as Antakya, an ancient crossroads of civilisations that became a beacon of cultural and religious tolerance in Turkey.

Minutes after the Turkish search and rescue volunteer hauled away the bloodied Syrian, a man in a neon first-aid jacket accosted another migrant who was holding a half-filled plastic bag.

As a small crowd rushed in to hurl accusations at the alleged looter, a young Turkish woman stepped in to defend the Syrian.

"He is my employee," the woman interjected. "He has permission to go and collect my things."

A security officer who arrived at the scene confirmed the woman's story.

But this did not appease Ibrahim Igir, one of the men in the irate crowd.

"While people are screaming under the ruins, these bastards are stealing their property," he alleged.