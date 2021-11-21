China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan row

China baulks at any official use of the word “Taiwan”, lest it lend a sense of international legitimacy to the island—which it considers a part of its territory to be taken one day.

“The Chinese government had to lower diplomatic relations between the two countries... to safeguard its sovereignty and the basic norms of international relations,” the ministry said in a statement announcing the downgrade to the charge d’affaires level.

“The Lithuanian government must bear all consequences that arise from this.”

It added that Lithuania had “abandoned the political commitment made upon the establishment of diplomatic relations” with China.