China reports sharp rise in Covid cases

China reported 5,280 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, more than double the previous day's tally and the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The northeastern province of Jilin was worst hit, accounting for more than 3,000 cases, according to the National Health Commission.

Since the coronavirus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, China had successfully suppressed large-scale outbreaks through its strict "zero-Covid" strategy, which involved hard lockdowns that confined huge sections of the population to their homes.

But Tuesday was the sixth day in a row that more than 1,000 new cases were recorded in the world's second-biggest economy.