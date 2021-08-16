China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban after rout

China is ready to deepen ‘friendly and cooperative’ relations with Afghanistan, a government spokeswoman said Monday, after the Taliban seized control of the country.

Beijing has sought to maintain unofficial ties with the Taliban throughout the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, which spurred an advance by the Islamist hardliners across the country.

China shares a rugged 76-kilometre border with Afghanistan.

Beijing has long feared Afghanistan could become a staging point for minority Uyghur separatists in the sensitive border region of Xinjiang.

But a top-level Taliban delegation met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Tianjin last month, promising that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militants.