Asia

China to maintain communication with Taliban govt

Reuters
Beijing
default-image

China said on Wednesday it is ready to maintain communication with the leaders of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, calling its establishment a "necessary step" in reconstruction.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily briefing in Beijing when asked if China would recognize the new government, whose leaders were named on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Taliban drew from its inner high echelons to fill top posts in Afghanistan's new government, including an associate of the Islamist militant group's founder as premier and a wanted man on a US terrorism list as interior minister.

default-image

China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Wang said.

Advertisement

After the Taliban took power in August, China had called for an "open and inclusive" government to be established.

"We hope the new Afghanistan authorities will listen broadly to people of all races and factions, so as to meet the aspirations of its own peoples and the expectations of the international community," said Wang.

Read more from Asia
Advertisement