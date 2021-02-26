Civil servant strikes start to bite

Public hospitals are deserted. Government offices left dark. And the trains don’t leave the stations.

Despite risks to their lives and livelihoods, many Myanmar civil servants are refusing to work for the junta, as a growing civil disobedience movement seeks to thwart the generals by paralysing the bureaucracy.

“The military needs to prove that they can manage the country well as a government. But if we... the civil servants don’t work, their plan to take power will fail,” Thida, a public university lecturer who asked to use a pseudonym, told AFP Monday as cities were brought to a standstill by the largest strike yet.

In the three weeks since the coup, Thida has refused to teach her online classes. She joined the nationwide walkouts kicked off by medical workers, many of whom are now in hiding to evade arrest.