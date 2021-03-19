Crackdown triggers exodus from Myanmar’s biggest city

Roads out of Myanmar’s biggest city were choked Friday with people fleeing the junta’s deadly crackdown on anti-coup dissent, as authorities in neighbouring Thailand said they were preparing for an influx of refugees.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on 1 February, triggering a mass uprising that security forces have sought to crush with a campaign of violence and fear.

At least two more protesters were killed Friday in a small trading town in northeastern Myanmar, a funeral home employee told AFP by phone, bringing the confirmed death toll across the nation since the coup to nearly 230.

The junta also this week imposed martial law over six townships in Yangon, the nation’s former capital and commercial hub, effectively putting nearly two million people under direct control of military commanders.