Angry China stages more drills near Taiwan as US lawmakers visit

China's military said it carried out more exercises near Taiwan on Monday as a group of US lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met president Tsai Ing-wen, in what Beijing said was an infringement of its sovereignty.

The five US lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived in Taipei on an unannounced visit late on Sunday, the second high-level group to visit following that of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August, which set off several days of Chinese war games.

The Chinese military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, said it had organised multi-service joint combat readiness patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Monday.