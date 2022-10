Taiwan's leader warned Beijing on Monday that the island would never give up its democratic way of life in a national day speech in which she drew parallels with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China's Communist Party, and Russia's war in Ukraine has revived fears that Beijing might attempt something similar with the island.

In her national day speech, president Tsai Ing-wen compared Moscow's invasion to Beijing's goal of one day taking control of Taiwan -- which it has vowed to do, by force if necessary.