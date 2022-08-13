Taiwan thanks US for maintaining security in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that China’s “unprovoked military and economy intimidation” had “further strengthened the unity and resilience of the global democratic camp”.

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that China’s threat of force is undiminished, even though Beijing’s largest- ever military drills around the island, following Pelosi’s visit last week, seemed to be scaling down.

At a rally on Saturday in southern Taiwan for local elections scheduled for late November, Tsai said they were not just facing rival candidates, “but also pressure from China”.