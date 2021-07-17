Daughter of Afghan envoy to Pakistan briefly kidnapped

The daughter of Najibullah Alikhil-Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan-was briefly kidnapped and mistreated by unknown assailants, the Afghan government said on Saturday.

Silsila Alikhil was on her way home when she was seized for several hours and "severely tortured", the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving more details of Friday's abduction in Islamabad.

"After being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital," the statement added, urging an investigation and protection for Afghan diplomats.