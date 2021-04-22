Deadly blast at Pakistan hotel hosting China ambassador: official

At least four people were killed and a dozen others wounded when a bomb exploded at a top hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in southwestern Pakistan, officials said late Wednesday.

The blast took place in the car park of the Serena—a luxury hotel chain throughout Pakistan—in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province where the military has been fighting a decade-long low level insurgency.

“At least four people have been killed and 12 others were injured,” Pakistan’s interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told AFP, describing it as “an act of terrorism”.

“A Chinese delegation of around four people led by the ambassador was lodging in the hotel.

“The ambassador was out for a meeting when the explosion took place,” he added.