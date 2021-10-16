Deadly surge in Indian Kashmir violence leaves six more dead

Clashes between rebels and government forces as well as street killings left six more dead in Indian Kashmir Saturday, officials said, as the disputed Himalayan region battles a worsening wave of violence.

At least 28 people, including nine civilians, have been gunned down in the past two weeks -- the victims of a deadly resurgence in a three-decade-old insurgency in the Muslim-majority region, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

Saturday saw two militants from The Resistance Front (TRF) rebel group killed outside the main city of Srinagar, police inspector general Vijay Kumar said.